LONDON — A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly setting a house fire Wednesday that killed a woman and three children in northern England, police said.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire kills a woman and 3 children
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly setting a house fire Wednesday that killed a woman and three children in northern England, police said.
By The Associated Press
An initial investigation showed the fire in the city of Bradford was deliberately set and is believed to be a domestic-related crime, police said.
Two girls — ages 9 and 1 — and a 5-year-old boy died at a hospital from their injuries. A 29-year-old woman was dead at the scene.
The 39-year-old suspect, who was critically injured, was arrested at the house.
''This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives," Det. Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of West Yorkshire Police said. ''Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones."
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
It's the bane of many travelers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.