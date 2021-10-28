FARMINGTON, Minn. — A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead in a Twin Cities-area home on Thursday, police said.
Officers asked to check on a person visiting the Farmington home arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found the bodies of three adults inside the two-story townhouse.
Police said the suspect was arrested at the scene. He is being held on three counts of second-degree murder. He has not been formally charged.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said investigators do not believe the incident was random and there is no threat to the general public.
No further information has been made available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge's incompetency ruling in Maple Grove triple killing cites mental illness, energy drink abuse
More from Star Tribune
Local Judge's incompetency ruling in Maple Grove triple killing cites mental illness, energy drink abuse
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Business
Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change
Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.
Local
Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
A timeline of key events before and after Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year:
Local
Correction: Facebook Papers-Trump Violence story
In a story published October 27, 2021, about Facebook and former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Trump sent posts about George Floyd on Twitter and Facebook at 9:53 a.m. on May 28, 2020. He tweeted the post at 9:53 p.m. on that date and repeated the comments on Facebook a few hours later.
Business
Amazon reports sales and profit shortfall in 3Q
Amazon is forecasting revenue growth for the holiday quarter that is below analysts' expectations, the latest evidence that the pandemic-induced online splurging is easing.
Nation
Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint
A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was a report Thursday that the document was submitted in error.