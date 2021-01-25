LE CENTER, Minn. — A man has been arrested on a tentative murder charge following a fatal fire in Le Sueur County.
Firefighters responded to a residence in Le Center Sunday morning where a 64-year-old man was found dead, according to sheriff's officials. Authorities have identified him as Bruce Alan Traxler.
An investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man who was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on possible charges of second-degree murder and arson, KEYC-TV reported.
The man in jail is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday.
