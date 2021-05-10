SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico police said Monday that they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.
Authorities identified the man as Salil Zaveri and said the shooting occurred Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the north coastal town of Río Grande. Police said he used a 9mm gun to shoot the dog several times.
Zaveri was released on $60,000 bond but his passport and driver's license have been seized. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zaveri is a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Paris court tries anti-racism activist for statue attack
A French activist for Black rights went on trial in Paris on Monday for defacing a statue of a historical figure from France's colonial, slave-trading past, calling the protest a political act to denounce deep-seated racism.
World
Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course
Puerto Rico police said Monday that they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.
World
David Attenborough to address leaders at UN climate summit
Veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough has been appointed the "people's advocate" at the global climate summit this year, where he is expected to address political leaders about the need for urgent action to tackle the "crippling" threat of climate change.
World
US hosts Ethiopian Orthodox Church head after Tigray warning
The United States ambassador to Ethiopia on Monday hosted the patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church after he warned of "genocide" in the Tigray region in his first public comments on the war.
World
COVID-vaccine maker BioNTech reports $1.37B profit in Q1
German pharmaceutical company BioNTech reported a net profit of 1.13 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in the first quarter of this year on the back of strong revenues from its coronavirus vaccine.