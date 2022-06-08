SELMA, Ala. — A man wanted in a gunshot killing that occurred last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota, police said Wednesday.
Javontae Mitchell, 18, was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals, said Lt. Ray Blanks of the Selma Police Department. He is awaiting extradition back to Alabama, Blanks said.
Mitchell was sought in the killing of Taquon Fikes, 26, Blanks said. The Selma Times-Journal reported that Fikes was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago.
Fikes was killed in a "random fight," Blanks said.
Court records were not immediately available to show whether Mitchell had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting
The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before law enforcement confronted and killed the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a City Council meeting in Uvalde on Tuesday, despite being newly elected to the panel.
Politics
Justice Dept. names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting
The Justice Department has named a team of nine people, including an FBI official and former police chiefs, to aid in a review of the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Nation
NY House candidate posts about mass shooting conspiracies
A New York Republican running to represent a congressional district that includes suburbs of Buffalo, New York, shared and deleted a conspiracy-laden Facebook post suggesting a racist mass shooting in Buffalo and other mass killings were part of a plot to take away people's guns.
Politics
GOP attorney appointed to elections commission, again
An attorney who was one of the original members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and praised by an investigator looking into the 2020 election was appointed Wednesday to serve again, filling a key vacancy just days before the panel was to vote on who will serve as its next chair.
Nation
'Beautiful angel' Annabell Rodriguez remembered at funeral
Annabell Rodriguez "was a sweet young girl whose favorite color was blue, especially on butterflies," her obituary stated. The 10-year-old honor roll student enjoyed watching TikTok videos and spending time with her two sisters.