World

Man arrested in London shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl and a man

British police arrested Monday a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after an 8-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured when a gunman fired into a car in London.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 2:36PM

LONDON — British police arrested Monday a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder after an 8-year-old girl and a man were seriously injured when a gunman fired into a car in London.

The girl was listed in stable condition and undergoing surgery, but was expected to survive, police said. The wounded 34-year-old man has potential life-changing injuries.

A toddler and a woman in the car during the shooting on Sunday evening were uninjured.

Shootings are rare in the U.K. where guns are heavily restricted.

Police provided no details on the suspect.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

Small Japanese rocket engine explodes during a test but no injuries are reported

An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.

Business

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall on worries about Trump's tariffs

World

Landslide and flash floods hit Indonesia's Sumatra island, leaving 16 dead and 6 missing