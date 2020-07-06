BERLIN — Police in southern Germany say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on a public bus.
Bavarian police said the 27-year-old woman suffered several knife wounds in the attack shortly after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) Monday in the town of Oberguenzburg.
In a statement, police said that the victim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
The suspect, who had fled on foot, was arrested on the edge of town. He was known to police from a previous assault on his wife in November.
In 2018, 123 women in Germany were killed by their current or former partners.
