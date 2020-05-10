BAYFIELD, Wis. — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin have arrested a 62-year-old man in a fatal shooting of another man.

The 64-year-old victim was shot and killed in the Township of Bayfield around 10 p.m. Friday, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was taken into custody following the shooting.

Both the suspect and the victim are from the Bayfield area, WDIO-TV reported.

The shooting is under investigation. Authorities said more information will be released once the victim's family is notified and investigators conclude critical interviews.