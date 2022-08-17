LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia.

Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff's deputies in Troup County, Georgia.

Officials had asked people to look for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood after three shootings were reported. In the Auburn shooting, a 45-year-old Prattville, Alabama, man was seriously wounded by a gunshot that officials said appeared to enter from the rear of the man's vehicle. He was taken by helicopter to a Montgomery hospital.

Interstate 85 in Auburn was closed for hours while police investigated.

No one was injured in the Georgia shooting. No details on the Montgomery shooting were immediately released.

Brown is charged in Georgia with aggravated assault, possessing a gun while committing a felony and first-degree criminal damage.

Troup County deputies said they identified the suspect vehicle using a traffic camera, allowing information about the car to be broadcast and leading to a Chambers County, Alabama, sheriff's deputy pulling Brown over and arresting him. Brown was later handed over to Auburn police.

Officials did not immediately identify a motive in the shootings. Auburn police told The Associated Press that Brown remained in custody Wednesday but had not yet been charged there.

Troup County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Stewart Smith said investigators can't say at this time why Brown would have been shooting at motorists. He said that while Troup County has filed charges, he expected Brown would be jailed in Alabama and would be prosecuted first in that state.