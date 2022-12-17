A shooting in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood has left one woman dead.
According to police, a call about a suicide in progress sent officers to the 200 block of 5th Street E. at around 2:50 a.m. Friday. There they found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. She was not breathing.
St. Paul fire medics declared the woman deceased, and an adult male on the scene was questioned and arrested on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and updates about the woman's identity and the case will be posted on Twitter.
