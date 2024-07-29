LONDON — At least eight people, some of them children, were injured in stabbings in northwest England on Monday, emergency services said. Police said they had detained a man and seized a knife.
Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon to an address in Southport, near Liverpool. It noted a ''major incident" but said there was no wider threat to the public. It asked people to avoid the area. Photos showed several police cars, ambulances and a fire engine behind cordon tape on a residential street.
The North West Ambulance Service said said medics treated eight people with stab injures. The injured were taken to local hospitals.
