FARGO, N.D. — A driver has been arrested after crashing an SUV into a golf course pond in Fargo.
Officers responded to a report of a motorist driving recklessly through Fargo and nearby Moorhead on Monday, according to authorities.
Police said he was driving the wrong way on streets and running red lights. KFGO reports officers tried to stop the driver but didn't pursue him.
The man fled on foot after driving onto the Prairiewood Golf Course and crashing into the pond.
The 32-year-old man was arrested on possible charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, felony fleeing, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
