MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested after he allegedly brought a gun into a library at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The 25-year-old man was seen loading the gun in Gola Meir Library on Thursday afternoon, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday.
A spokesperson for the university police department said officers responded within two minutes but by the time they arrived the man had left.
Officers tracked him down in an off-campus neighborhood and arrested him. No one was injured.
The police spokesperson said the university did not send out a campus-wide alert or evacuate the library because the man had left by the time officers arrived and didn't present an active threat.
