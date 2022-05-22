A man and a woman shot to death Thursday afternoon in Robbinsdale have been identified.

Damone Marcel Rhodes, 28, and Aaronesia Ortezia Clark, 24, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday. The office gave a hometown only for Clark, who was from Minneapolis.

They were found in a blue sedan on County Road 81 near 36th Avenue and Crystal Lake. At least 15 bullet holes peppered the windows and door frame.

A short time later, investigators found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis.

Robbinsdale police on Thursday said they do not believe the shooting to be a random act and maintained there is no further risk to the public.