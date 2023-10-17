A man admitted to a weapons offense and was sentenced Tuesday to a five-year term in connection with fatally shooting another man who drew a knife during a confrontation in a northeast Minneapolis bar late last year.

Patrick W. Mincey, 43, of Minneapolis, pled guilty in Hennepin County District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the Dec. 3 killing of 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez of Minneapolis, at the Spring Street Tavern at 355 Monroe St. NE. Mincey's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for second-degree assault with a gun and kidnapping. He was not charged with shooting Rodriguez.

With credit for time in jail after his arrest, Mincey is expected to serve roughly 3⅓ years in prison and the balance of his term on supervised release.

Interior video provided to the Star Tribune showed Mincey talking with another bar patron. Nearby was Rodriguez and two other men, all wearing vests identifying them as members of the Hell's Angels motorcycle club.

The video showed Mincey and Rodriguez not interacting until Rodriguez stared at Mincey, then approached. Rodriguez removed a knife and held it down along his right thigh. He then took a few steps toward Mincey, who was still in conversation with the other patron.

Rodriguez tapped Mincey on the chest while talking to him and moved even closer. The criminal complaint said Rodriguez chest-bumped Mincey at one point.

The two in Hell's Angels garb at Rodriguez's table stepped toward the men after the knife came out of its sheath.

After a few more seconds, Mincey raised his right arm, took a step back and fired from a gun inside what the complaint described as a white sock. Rodriguez was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Mincey was taken to HCMC for treatment of numerous facial injuries apparently inflicted by bystanders after the gunfire.