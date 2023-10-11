A 24-year-old man has admitted that he fatally shot a pregnant woman as she and her three young children rode in her boyfriend's car in St. Paul.

Paul D. Harris, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting in connection with the wounding of Gabriella Dehoyos on March 13 on St. Anthony Avenue.

Harris remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of sentencing on Nov. 2. The plea agreement includes no agreed-upon terms for what sentence Harris will receive.

According to the charges against Harris:

Dehoyos, her boyfriend, another passenger, and her three young children were together in the SUV on westbound St. Anthony Avenue around 5 p.m., when the shooting occurred. Her boyfriend said a car approached from behind and moved to the passenger side of his SUV.

The boyfriend recognized the man driving the car, saw a raised handgun and ducked. One gunshot shattered the rear passenger-side window.

Minutes later, the boyfriend arrived with Dehoyos, in the early stages of pregnancy, at Regions Hospital. She was unconscious with a bullet wound in her head and pronounced dead shortly afterward. Her fetus did not survive.

Police located Harris a few days later in a vehicle at a gas station in Jordan with his girlfriend.

Harris denied knowing about the shooting, telling investigators that his girlfriend dropped him off for work that day at 7 a.m. He said his grandmother picked him up around 11 a.m. or noon.

Court records show Harris has been convicted for burglary and twice for illegal possession of a gun.