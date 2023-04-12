Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A man has admitted to fatally shooting his brother outside a Minneapolis home nearly a year ago.

Anthony D. Light, 43, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting of Darius D. Light, 29, shortly before noon on April 23, 2022, in the 4100 block of Portland Avenue S.

The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Anthony Light to be sentenced to a 21-year term. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Light will serve the first 13 years of his sentence in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

According to the charges:

Police were alerted about shots being fired, and responding officers found a car blocks away that was occupied by a wounded Darius Light and another person. He was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died about 40 minutes later.

The other person in the vehicle said Darius Light loaded some personal items into the car and argued with his brother during the move. Anthony Light slapped the other person, prompting Darius Light to push his brother in order to break the two apart.

The older brother went into the home, emerged with a rifle and fired several shots at Darius Light, who was standing next to the car. The Medical Examiner's Office said Darius Light was shot in the back.

Anthony Light was arrested at the residence. A police search turned up a rifle in a vehicle parked in the yard.