A Ramsey County judge found a Minneapolis man not guilty of three killings in St. Paul in 2022.

The three — Angelica Gonzales, 33; Cory Freeman, 42; and Maisha Spaulding, 44 — were shot dead by a masked assailant in a home in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood in September 2022.

Antonio Wright was arrested in Chicago and charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly wounding three others. On Friday, Ramsey County District Judge Kelly Olmstead found Wright not guilty on all six counts.

Wright was implicated in the killings by a man who survived a gunshot wound to the head during the shooting. The witness said he recognized Wright despite the shooter's mask, and said the tan gun used in the shootings was similar to a gun he thought Wright owned.

That witness did not testify during the trial last month.

Other witnesses disagreed with that witness, saying the shooter had dreadlocks, while Wright does not. Wright's aunt testified that he was with her in Chicago at the time of the shootings.

Wright was seen on surveillance videos in Chicago five and a half hours after the shootings, which his defense argued could not have been enough time to change clothes and vehicles and get from St. Paul's East Side to Chicago.