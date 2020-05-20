FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is being held on a possible attempted murder charge for an assault in a mall parking lot.
The 44-year-old suspect is accused of deliberately running over a man in the West Acres parking lot Tuesday and then getting out of his vehicle and assaulting him.
KFGO reports police say the two men know each other and the victim is accused of stealing the suspect's vehicle in Moorhead, Minnesota.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police arrested the suspect after he drove away from the parking lot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man accused of running over, assaulting victim in Fargo
A Fargo man is being held on a possible attempted murder charge for an assault in a mall parking lot.
National
The Latest: Indonesia sets new daily virus case record
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Thousands evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Rapidly rising water overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan, where flooding struck communities along rain-swollen waterways and the governor said one downtown could be "under approximately 9 feet of water" by Wednesday.
National
Trump attacks study, defends using malaria drug for COVID-19
President Donald Trump emphatically defended himself against criticism from medical experts that his announced use of a malaria drug against the coronavirus could spark wide misuse by Americans of the unproven treatment with potentially fatal side effects.
Variety
Pence speaks on mental health benefits of getting outdoors
Second Lady Karen Pence visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park to talk about the mental health benefits of spending time outdoors as officials announced the second phase of a plan to reopen all park trails.