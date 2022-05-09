MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors filed a new criminal complaint Monday alleging 18 charges against a man accused of killing and sexually assaulting a toddler last month in Madison.

The charges against Marshawn Giles, 23, include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree child sexual assault and substantial battery. Giles is being held on $1 million cash bond.

Authorities say the 20-month-old girl died from blunt force injuries to her head, leaving her with multiple skull fractures. The autopsy also noted blunt force injuries elsewhere that were consistent with sexual assault, WISC-TV reported.

Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said during Giles' initial appearance on Monday that he likely hasn't seen anything as serious in his 22-year career.

The complaint spans events that are alleged to have happened on six separate dates in April, involving multiple victims.

Giles' attorney, Kathleen Chung, did not immediately respond Monday evening to an email request from The Associated Press.