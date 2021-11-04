ANTIGO, Wis. — A man charged with killing his mother in Antigo has been arrested in southern Wisconsin, according to police.

The Burlington Police Department says officers were notified that Derek Goplin was dropped off near Aurora Medical Center Wednesday about 7 p.m.

Officer located Goplin, arrested him and took him to the Racine County Jail. The 38-year-old Goplin is charged in Langlade County with four felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sixty-three-year-old Susan Reese was found fatally stabbed in her Antigo home Monday morning after police were asked to do a welfare check.

According to court documents, police saw Reese and a child outside her home on security video taken Sunday afternoon. Goplin was shown leaving with the child early that evening.

Someone later found the child wandering alone at a Waukesha motel, according to court documents.