ELK RIVER, Minn. — The adult son of a woman found dead in Sherburne County has been arrested in her death.
The 20-year-old man has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder, according to officials.
The Big Lake man is accused of killing his mother inside a home on Thursday. Authorities did not say how the woman died.
Officers responded to the home after a man called 911 to report that his son told him he had killed his mother. The officers arrested the son, entered the home and found the woman's body. She has not been identified.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
GM reveals details about its electric future
Report lists various models that are in the works.
Variety
2 coaches injured in suburban Milwaukee basketball brawl
Two coaches were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a brawl at a suburban Milwaukee girls basketball game.
Minneapolis
Closed for walking no longer: Mpls. parkways will reopen by Aug. 5
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will let cars once again drive on parkways that it had shut down this spring to give bicyclists and pedestrians more room during the pandemic. The $250,000 set aside to close the roads will run out Aug. 3.
West Metro
Man who drowned trying to save friend in Lake Minnetonka was Hai Hai sous chef
He was one of three who went in the water to rescue woman who fell from pontoon.
State + Local
Minnesota launches pioneering Medicaid program to combat homelessness
Minnesota becomes the first state to offer housing support services in its basic Medicaid health plan.