WASHINGTON — Man accused of killing 2 staff members of Israeli Embassy in DC charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes.
Man accused of killing 2 staff members of Israeli Embassy in DC charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes
Man accused of killing 2 staff members of Israeli Embassy in DC charged with murder of foreign officials, other crimes.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 8:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say.