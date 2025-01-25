Man accused of helping son hide 4 bodies in Wisconsin cornfield sentenced to 16 years in prison

Suggs told his father that he ''snapped'' and shot a couple of people, according to a criminal complaint charging him with four counts of second-degree murder. Osborne followed Suggs to a Dunn County cornfield, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of St. Paul. They left the bodies in Suggs' Mercedes Benz SUV, abandoned the vehicle in the cornfield and left in Osborne's vehicle. A farmer who owned the cornfield discovered the bodies.