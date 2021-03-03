BRISTOL, Wis. — Authorities have arrested a man accused of riddling the outside of a Bristol strip club with bullets early Wednesday morning.
Dane County deputies responded to Club Bristol Gentleman's Club about 1:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside of the club. Authorities found that the building had been struck with multiple bullets.
No injuries were reported.
A 29-year-old man is facing tentative charges of first-offense OWI, endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm, operating a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended after he crashed into a ditch, authorities said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin school chief candidates clash on unions, vouchers
The candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of schools clashed Thursday over reopening schools for in-person teaching, Act 10 and teacher unions and the private school voucher program.
Chauvin Trial
What you need to know about the trial of Derek Chauvin
Here are answers to questions you may have about the trial in the killing of George Floyd and how to watch it live.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Charges: Gunman kills woman in Minneapolis, tells officers 'kill me now' upon arrest
The getaway driver says the suspect declared "I'm a killer in the streets!" the charges read.
Coronavirus
Vikings practice field in Eagan will become J&J vaccination site
About 13,400 seniors and health care workers will get the shot at team headquarters. The event is expected to last through Tuesday.