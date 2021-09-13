MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing on Monday.

A trial date has not been scheduled for Andrez Martina, 54, who allegedly used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Martina remains jailed on $750,000 cash bond. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five felony counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death.

The attack was witnessed by Martina's mother, who is disabled and could not intervene, according to the complaint, and by Andre's 8-year-old brother, who suffered a broken finger and bruising.

Martina told police he awoke about 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 to find his wallet open and money missing. Andre denied taking the money and turned his pockets inside out to show they were empty, the complaint said.