PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — Police say a man suspected in a shooting over the weekend in northwestern Minnesota remains at large.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Pelican Rapids. The suspect, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane, was seen leaving the area in a 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The victim is listed in stable condition, authorities said Monday.
