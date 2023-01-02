Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An 85-year-old man and a dog died in a house fire in western Minnesota, officials said Monday.

The blaze broke out at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on NE. County Road 102 northwest of Miltona, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

The body of Gene DeMartelaere, 85, and a dog were located by first responders on the main floor, the Sheriff's Office said.

DeMartelaere's son, Charles, was in an outbuilding, saw the flames and tried to get in the fully engulfed house, "but he was unable to do so because of the smoke, heat, and flames," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Charles DeMartelaere, 52, was taken by ambulance to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Officials have yet to disclose an initial indication of how the fire started.