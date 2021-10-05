A man died after being trapped under a backhoe in central Minnesota, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Monday in Little Falls, according to police.
Police arrived and located Ralph Huar, 82, of Little Falls, pinned beneath the backhoe at the residential intersection of 11th Street and NE. 6th Avenue.
Huar was declared dead at the scene by emergency responders, police said.
Authorities have yet to say whether Huar was operating the backhoe at the time.
