HONOLULU — A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said.
The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 a.m. near Kewalo Basin, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Paramedics responded and ''administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg.'' EMS said in a statement.
The surfer was not identified.
''Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning's shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,'' EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Two former Black Democratic lawmakers who were expelled by Republican colleagues in Tennessee say they want to be reappointed, then elected back to their seats, following their ouster for a protest on the House floor urging passage of gun-control measures in the wake of a deadly school shooting.
Sports
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
Jon Rahm turned the longest day into his sweetest victory, starting Sunday with a four-shot deficit in the morning chill and finishing in fading sunlight as the fourth Spaniard to become a Masters champion.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Joyous Holy Week celebrations around the world
From dressing as Roman soldiers in Antigua, Guatemala, to carrying palm fronds on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week.
Nation
Man, 58, attacked by shark while surfing off Honolulu
A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said.
Nation
Texan declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another
A Houston man declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a fatal stabbing and serving seven years in prison has been charged with murder in the shooting a fellow motorist, police said.