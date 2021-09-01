A 37-year-old man with a violent history was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder on suspicion that he opened fire from a car and killed the 18-year-old driver of an SUV over the weekend in St. Paul.

Dennis J. Edmondson, 37, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting of Lavonte D. Baymon-Love, of St. Paul, about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near E. 7th Street and Mounds Boulevard.

Edmondson was arrested at his home Monday, appeared in court Wednesday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $750,000 bail. The public defender's office has yet to assign an attorney to Edmondson his case.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness said he saw Baymon-Love's SUV come to a stop at 7th and Mounds Boulevard next to the car occupied by Edmondson. Gunshots were followed by the SUV crashing.

Five juveniles got out of the SUV and were screaming. A woman driving the car with Edmondson as a passenger drove away on westbound Interstate 94.

A witness pulled Baymon-Love from the SUV and began resuscitation efforts. Fire Department medics arrived and took Baymon-Love to Regions Hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The woman with Edmondson told police the next day that she and the occupants of the SUV were at a gas station on Arcade Street earlier that night, but there was no trouble among anyone in either vehicle.

Moments later, she said, Edmondson saw the SUV and yelled to its occupants, "What ... are you looking at?" she quoted him as saying.

She said Edmondson shot first, and gunfire followed from the SUV. She said Edmondson fired first because he feared people in the SUV were going to shoot him.

Officers recovered .40-caliber casings from the scene of the gunfire and .22-caliber casings from inside the Jeep, evidence of an exchange of gunfire.

After his arrest, investigators attempted to speak with Edmondson, but "he was agitated and rambled about Allah," so the interview was halted.

Edmondson's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for terroristic threats and two for criminal sexual conduct.

At the time of his apprehension, he was under state Department of Corrections supervision in connection with a criminal sexual conduct conviction in 2011.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482