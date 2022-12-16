A man who was shot while in a parked vehicle in north Minneapolis early this week has died three days later, officials said Friday.

Abdi Omar Abukar, 27, of Minneapolis, was shot about 10 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Knox Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. He died about 12:45 a.m. Thursday at HCMC.

No arrests have been announced.

"Preliminary information from individuals in the area at the time of the shots indicates that a male ran from the area and a vehicle left the area after the shots," read a statement from police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also may be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may result in a reward.