A 25-year-old man drowned Thursday in a swimming pool at an apartment building in Brooklyn Park, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of a drowning victim at 5805 73rd Avenue around 12:45 p.m. There they found the man, who had been pulled from the pool by bystanders.

They told police he was not breathing and had no pulse when they pulled him from the pool, but they started CPR in an attempt to revive him. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.