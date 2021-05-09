A man is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his adult sister Saturday afternoon at the Chanhassen home where they both lived, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

About 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a fire alarm on the 3700 block of Landings Drive, Sheriff Jason Kamerud said in a news release. Soon after, they received word of a shooting at the same address.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, allegedly shot his 25-year-old sister at the house, according to the news release.

Deputies soon received reports that the suspect had left the house on foot and was in the area. He contacted a nearby pedestrian, telling them he had shot his sister. He asked that person to summon police.

The suspect was arrested without incident about 3:15 p.m., Kamerud said.

Inside the home, deputies found a 25-year-old woman deceased from gunshot wounds.

Multiple agencies assisted the Carver County Sheriff's Office at the scene. An investigation continues.

The victim's name will be released after an autopsy, the Sheriff's Office said.

