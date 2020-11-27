The Traveler: Jeff Cepek of St. Paul

At Yellowstone National Park, which covers parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, action stirs below the ground as well as above. The park "sits atop a volcanic caldera, where the water bubbles to the surface at 170 degrees," Cepek wrote in an e-mail. His photo of Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces proves the point. In a park rich with hydrothermal features, these hot springs are a stunning favorite. Here, mineral-rich water rises through the porous ground of limestone, meets air, and forms travertine rock in an ever-altering natural terraced sculpture. Cepek wrote, "This photo shows just how alive our Earth is — always changing, always inspiring."