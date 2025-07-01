Mamdani poised for victory as NYC plans release of ranked choice vote tally in mayoral primary

NEW YORK — The winner of New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, between progressive Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is likely to be finalized Tuesday when the city's board of elections announces the next round of results.
Mamdani already declared victory on election night last week after gaining a commanding lead over Cuomo, who swiftly conceded. But more results are needed to establish the victor due to the city's ranked choice voting model, which allows voters' second, third, fourth and even fifth preferences to be counted if their top candidate falls out of the running.
The board is scheduled to run through its first tabulation at noon, which may be enough for Mamdani to clear the 50% threshold needed. If so, he would move on to the November election to face a field including incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and potentially Cuomo again, if the former governor decides to run on an independent ballot line.
Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist and member of the state Assembly, was virtually unknown when he launched his candidacy centered on a bold slate of populist ideas. But he built an energetic campaign that ran circles around Cuomo as the older, more moderate Democrat tried to come back from the sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation four years ago.
The results, even before they were finalized, sent a shockwave through the political world.
Mamdani's campaign, which was focused on lowering the cost of living, claims it has found a new blueprint for Democrats who have at times appeared rudderless during President Donald Trump's climb back to power.
The Democratic establishment has approached Mamdani with caution. Many of its big players applauded his campaign but don't seem ready to throw their full support behind the young progressive, whose past criticisms of law enforcement, use of the word ''genocide'' to describe the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and ''democratic socialist'' label amount to landmines for some in the party.
If elected, Mamdani would be the city's first Muslim mayor and its first of Indian American decent. He would also be one of its youngest.