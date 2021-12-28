CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A mama black bear and three cubs clambered up a tree and napped in the middle of a Virginia neighborhood before voluntarily ambling on hours later, wildlife officials said Tuesday.
The four black bears left their lofty perch on aptly named Bruin Drive in the city of Chesapeake around midnight Monday, Chesapeake Animal Services announced on Facebook.
Officials had asked residents near the tree to stay inside and blocked off the road from outside visitors in order to give the bears "space, quiet, and time."
Police were first alerted to the bears about 2 a.m. Monday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
