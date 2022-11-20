Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MALIBU, Calif. — Houston Mallette's 20 points helped Pepperdine defeat UC Irvine 64-55 on Saturday night.

Mallette added eight rebounds for the Waves (4-1). Maxwell Lewis scored nine points, while Boubacar Coulibaly finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Dawson Baker led the way for the Anteaters (3-1) with 12 points. UC Irvine also got nine points and 14 rebounds from Bent Leuchten. Devin Tillis had seven points and nine rebounds.

NEXT UP

Pepperdine next plays Wednesday against UCLA on the road, and UC Irvine will host Life Pacific on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.