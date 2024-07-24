When the Mall of America first opened in August of 1992, it was called "The Mall That Ate Minnesota," by the New York Times.

The "78-acre full-sensory smorgasbord of consumerism," as Neal Karlen wrote, is also frequently blamed for the death of retail on Nicollet Mall and in downtown St. Paul.

But while some Minnesotans roast the mall for its size and scope, it has also made some leaps in sustainability.

According to Daniel Jasper, the mall's senior vice president, these ideas happened gradually and were implemented either by a) happenstance or b) because one of their team members recommended it.

The 5,600,000-square-foot building, doesn't require central heating.

One of the wildest things about the mall is that the building doesn't have a central heating system, yet remains at a comfortable temperature, between 65 to 75 degrees. This is made possible not only by body heat from 40 million visitors annually, but also due to the 8 acres of skylights.

When the mall was first being built, space was reserved for heaters, but the team of engineers and architects, realized that they wouldn't even need it. There are heaters in some department stores or near the entrances, but there is no central heating for the mall, which saves a whole lot of energy.

The skylights require virtually no upkeep either.

The mall was built with Minnesota's weather in mind; it has a sturdy structure, and strong glass. The skylights were also placed at a steep angle, which allows rain to move downward, and when it snows, the heat from the mall rises and melts the snow off the skylight. So, they essentially clean themselves.

So what did they do with the space below the mall? What happened to all that room that was reserved for the heating infrastructure?

It became the home of SEA LIFE aquarium.

"We did not have plans to have an aquarium in the beginning ... so not only was [the lack of central heating] a sustainable effort that saved immense amounts of energy, but it led to this really cool guest experience," Jasper said.

They chose 30,000 plants specifically for the space

Most of the plants within the mall reside within Nickelodeon Universe, which creates some requirements.

For one, the area has a lot of sun from the skylights and increased humidity. Before opening Nick Universe, some people were worried that actual clouds would form on the ceiling from all of the humidity.

Temperatures in the area, according to Jasper, stay between 58 and 83 degrees, meaning the plants had to be more tropical, but project managers wanted to replicate feeling of being in the North Woods.

So here's what they landed on: Norfolk pine, azaleas, along with other flowering, broad leaf plants and greenery to complete the aesthetic.

"I saw a paper that the designers relied on ... that [said] having live greenery around really helps to enhance the experience and make people feel better about themselves. If people feel better about themselves, they're going to dwell longer," Jasper said.

Along the way, though, they realized this could act as a natural air purifier, which also was an accidental sustainable addition.

The mall releases thousands of lady bugs yearly. Why?

With thousands of plants, they're bound to have problems, from parasites to insects, but at the Mall of America, their biggest problem is aphids.

Aphids are small insects that feed upon plants. While they eat, they leave a sticky residue called honeydew. Although a little annoying, honeydew is usually harmless, but can make leaves stick together, causing sooty mold.

Apart from the honeydew, aphids can often carry various viruses. These can stunt the growth of the plant, cause leaves to yellow or have spots.

A member of the mall's landscaping team came up with a solution that didn't include harmful pesticides.

Ladybugs are a natural predator of aphids, and help the mall's plants to regulate in their environment. The ladybugs are released once a year in the spring, aligning with the aphids hatching season. Once the ladybugs take care of the hatchlings, aphids aren't even a thought for a whole year.

This activity wasn't released to the public for the first few years, but it is now quite a popular event.

Recycling at the Mall of America

The mall recycles nearly 65% of its solid waste. Here are some ways their byproducts are recycled:

Food waste goes to a local farmer that raises hogs; the food waste feeds his livestock. The oil from fryers is turned into biodiesel fuel. Retailers' unused inventory is donated to charity. All plastics, metals and cardboards are recycled.

By their lease, all of the tenants within the mall are required to follow the mall's green policies.

While these initiatives weren't part of the plan at first, Jasper is happy with what the building has become as a result of random chance and the suggestions of other people who work there.

"I think oftentimes people get mistaken and they think green can't be business-friendly. You can say if you save energy [i.e. like the lack of central heat], you're saving money ... and that allows you to do more exciting things for your guests," Jasper said, "and I love the fact, quite honestly that it was driven more often than not by front-line employees who went, I've got an idea, let's do this."

For more wacky facts about Minnesota, follow along with our series, which will continue to be updated this summer.




