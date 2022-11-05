More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Morgan injured again, Kaliakmanis leads rally as Gophers top Nebraska 20-13
Redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis replaced injured quarterback Tanner Morgan after halftime and led four Gophers scoring drives Saturday afternoon. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for two TDs in the win.
Gophers
Late indecision on 4th down works in Gophers' favor, results in safe call
Lacking a consensus, Mohamed Ibrahim didn't get to go for it on fourth down in Gophers territory late in the game. And it worked out.
Politics
Minn. election officials prepare for scrutiny on voting, results
Republicans are recruiting new poll workers and training them to document and lodge complaints.
Outdoors
Father, daughter match wits with whitetails in Crow Wing County
On public land, two Twin Cities families continue 50 years of tradition on the opening of the firearms deer season.
Mall of America hosts jigsaw puzzle competition
The 5th Annual AuSM Connections Jigsaw Puzzle Competition came to the Mall of America on Saturday, Nov. 5. The competition featured both 500-piece and 1000-piece divisions.