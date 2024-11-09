Malkin scores to help the Penguins beat the Capitals in the 95th game between Crosby and Ovechkin

While all eyes were on Crosby and Ovechkin, Malkin set up Erik Karlsson's goal 3:11 into the first and then scored the winner with 9:32 left. With 18 points, Malkin is the leading scorer for the Penguins, who won for the sixth time in 16 games this season after getting a goal from Michael Bunting assisted on by Karlsson and 32 saves from rookie Joel Blomqvist.