Mali's military government is suspending political parties' activities, state TV says

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 2:08PM

BAMAKO, Mali — State media say Mali 's military government has announced the suspension of political party activities in the West African country ''until further notice."

National television on Wednesday announced the decree signed by the transitional president, Gen. Assimi Goita.

Hundreds of activists last weekend defied threats from the military government and demonstrated in the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The demonstrators in the capital, Bamako, were protesting a new bill initiated by the transitional government to dissolve political parties — the latest decision to restrict political activities.

Another protest had been expected this week.

Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

