Malik Beasley should be in high demand after a career season. Off-court issues are changing that

Malik Beasley should be riding high right now, after a season where he became just the fifth player in NBA history to make at least 300 shots from 3-point range in a single season.
Instead, his future seems very uncertain.
He's a free agent and facing some serious off-court issues — including being part of an investigation surrounding what's believed to be unusual betting patterns on games and now some unrelated legal matters involving his personal finances.
Beasley was a key part of the Detroit Pistons this past season, averaging 16.3 points per game for a team that made the playoffs and was one of the feel-good stories in the NBA — winning 44 games after winning only 14 in the previous season.
Some questions and answers about Beasley's current situations and his future:
What are the gambling-related allegations?
Beasley has not been charged with any crime. Federal investigators, who have not commented publicly, are looking into betting patterns surrounding some games Beasley played in during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The primary focus of the probe is what are called ''prop bets,'' ones where bettors can wager if a player will go over or under a certain statistical total — like will he score more than 10.5 points, grab 5.5 or more rebounds, that sort of thing.