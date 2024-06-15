MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.
In a statement, the Middletown Police Department said officials rushed to the Newport County YMCA in Middletown around 9 a.m. for a possible explosion but later learned an excessive amount of steam had set off the building's emergency sprinkler system.
A 58-year-old woman was hurt but officials said it was a minor injury. The YMCA would remain closed Saturday, police said.
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors 'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors 'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors 'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
More from Star Tribune
Outdoors 'Unbelievable': Boundary Waters fishing trip becomes both tragedy, extraordinary rescue and search
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Missouri woman's murder conviction tossed after 43 years. Her lawyers say a police officer did it
A judge has overturned the conviction of a Missouri woman who was a psychiatric patient when she incriminated herself in a 1980 killing that her attorneys argue was actually committed by a now-discredited police officer.
Nation
Much of U.S. braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the Rockies
After days of intense flooding in Florida, that state and many others are bracing for an intense heat wave, while the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather and the potential for late-season snow in the Rocky Mountains early next week.
Nation
Trump's Michigan trip will include stops at a Black church and a gathering of far-right activists
Donald Trump will use back-to-back stops Saturday to court Black voters and a conservative group that has been accused of attracting white supremacists as the Republican presidential candidate works to stitch together a coalition of historically divergent interests in battleground Michigan.
Nation
Malfunctioning steam room sets off alarm, prompts evacuation at Rhode Island YMCA
A malfunctioning steam room at a YMCA in Rhode Island pumped out so much steam that it triggered an a sprinkler system alarm on Saturday morning, prompting an evacuation.
Variety
Derek Jeter's New York castle might finally have a buyer
Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter has found a potential buyer for his New York castle after the sprawling lakefront property had its price tag slashed by more than half.