Gunfire early Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis left one person with life-threatening wounds, authorities said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue, police said.
Officers located a male there, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The suspect ran from the scene by the time the officers arrived. The age of the male was not immediately released.
Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.
Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting or identify the victim.
