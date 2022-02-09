Gunfire early Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis left one person with life-threatening wounds, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Golden Valley Road and N. Penn Avenue, police said.

Officers located a male there, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The suspect ran from the scene by the time the officers arrived. The age of the male was not immediately released.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Police have yet to address a possible motive for the shooting or identify the victim.