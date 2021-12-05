LARAMIE, Wyo. — Hunter Maldonado had 20 points as Wyoming won its eighth consecutive game to open the season, routing McNeese 79-58 on Saturday.
Maldonado shot 9 for 11 from the line.
Graham Ike had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Wyoming (8-0). Jeremiah Oden added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brendan Wenzel had 11 points.
Christian Shumate had 12 points and eight rebounds for McNeese (3-6). Trae English added 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
