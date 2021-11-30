FULLERTON, Calif. — Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming topped Cal State Fullerton 79-66 on Monday night.
Graham Ike had 17 points and nine rebounds for the unbeaten Cowboys (6-0). Xavier DuSell added 16 points, while Drake Jeffries scored 14.
E.J. Anosike had 19 points for the Titans (3-4). Jalen Harris added 14 points.
