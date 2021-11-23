PHOENIX — Hunter Maldonado had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Wyoming beat Grand Canyon 68-61 on Monday night.
Graham Ike had 13 points for Wyoming (4-0). Jeremiah Oden added 12 points. Drake Jeffries had six rebounds.
Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 20 points for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had 11 points and six rebounds.
