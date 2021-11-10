MINNEAPOLIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached their highest level of the year and hospital capacity continues to tighten across the state as cases d continue to surge, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 5,277 new cases and 43 new deaths, raising the state's totals for the pandemic to 831,669 cases and 8,925 deaths. As of Wednesday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,159 COVID-19 patients, including 257 in intensive care.

During a briefing for reporters, Malcolm called the new case and death numbers "extraordinarily high and concerning. .. Right now we find ourselves in a really truly alarming spike in cases in more recent days."

"Every day now we're seeing dozens of Minnesotans dying from an illness that they didn't have to get, and that is beyond heartbreaking for all of us doing this work. Malcolm said. "The tragedy of this current spike in cases is that more than ever we have the tools and the knowledge to minimize the impact of this virus."

Those tools include vaccinations, masking in public and staying home when sick, she said.

The proportion of Minnesotans age 12 and up who've had at least their first vaccine dose has reached 74%, while 70% of the 12-and-up population has completed their vaccine series, while 67% of Minnesotans age 5 and up have received at least one dose.