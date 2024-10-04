Malaysian billionaire hotelier charged in Singapore in relation to ex-minister's wrongdoings

The two charges against Ong Beng Seng came just a day after f ormer Transport Minister S. Iswaran was sentenced to a year in prison, making him the first minister to be jailed in Singapore in nearly half a century. Iswaran, 62, pleaded guilty last week to a count of obstructing justice and four of accepting illegal gifts such as F1 tickets, wine and whisky from Ong and another businessman Lum Kok Seng.